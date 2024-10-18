On Friday, September 13, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered that the safe return of northern Israel's residents to their homes be added to the war's objectives. In the weeks that followed, Israel began Operation Northern Arrows, focusing on destroying and degrading Hezbollah's terror infrastructure and its key commanders. The bulk of the IDF's forces gradually moved from Gaza to southern Lebanon, where the IDF stressed that it is carrying out a limited and targeted ground operation against Hezbollah.

On Friday, September 27, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah was eliminated in a large airstrike on a Hezbollah facility in Beirut. On Wednesday, October 16, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was eliminated in Rafah, in what signaled the beginning of the end of the war in Gaza.

Friday, October 18:

12:59 p.m.: Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's death makes international headlines, cover pages, as angles range from praise of Sinwar to stressing his brutality.

11:34 a.m.: Jerusalem Arab planned terror attacks on Tel Aviv train, rally for hostages, and shootings on IDF soldiers, investigation reveals.

10:56 a.m.: Sirens sounded in the northern Golan area, northern Israel

10:40 a.m.: Sirens sounded in Margaliot, northern Israel

10:14 a.m.: Sirens sounded in Zar'it and Shomera, northern Israel

9:57 a.m.: The elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar illustrates the importance of persistence, patience, and the importance of "hard and consistent work, and a willingness to pay prices, and not just special operations and isolated successes," Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich says.

9:45 a.m.: Sirens sounded in Rosh Hanikra, northern Israel

9:17 a.m.: Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Friday noted that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had not welcomed the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, despite the fact that Sinwar was a mass murderer.

"UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres did not welcome the elimination of arch-terrorist Yahya Sinwar, just as he refused to declare Hamas a terrorist organization after the October 7th massacre. Guterres is leading an extreme anti-Israel and anti-Jewish agenda. We will continue to designate him as persona non grata and bar his entry to Israel," he wrote.

9:08 a.m.: Sirens sound in northern Israel

8:15 a.m.: IDF continues fighting in Gaza and southern Lebanon, eliminating dozens of terrorists, among them Hezbollah's commander of the Tayibe area.

7:36 a.m.: The families of the American hostages in Gaza released the following statement in response to Israeli news reports on the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar: “It is now time for every single hostage held in Gaza to be returned to their families. No more delays and no more demands. Whether through negotiation or by any other means, all parties must immediately seize this opportunity to bring home the 101 remaining hostages, including seven Americans, before it is too late. The elimination of this brutal terrorist is a step toward justice. But true victory for Israel, its allies, and for the world will only be achieved when every hostage is released and the suffering of civilians in Gaza ends.”

7:30 a.m.: Following sirens that sounded in the areas of the Haifa Bay, Upper Galilee and Western Galilee, the IDF reports that approximately 15 projectile launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Some of the projectiles were intercepted and a number of fallen projectiles were identified.

Overnight, a UAV was intercepted inside Israeli maritime territory along Israel’s coast. No injuries were reported. Sirens did not sound in accordance with protocol.

7:29 a.m.: US CENTCOM commander Michael Kurilla congratulated the IDF on killing Yahya Sinwar and added "Our commitment to countering terrorists throughout the Middle East, with allies and partners, continues to be a top priority. Those who choose the path of terrorism should expect the same fate as Sinwar."

7:27 a.m.: Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of a founding member of Hamas, says to Chris Cuomo that the US should now pressure Egypt to send troops into Gaza.

7:04 a.m.: Sirens sounded in northern Israel.

1:53 a.m.: Sirens sounded in Zar’it, northern Israel.

12:16 a.m.: Israelis across the country celebrated the downfall of Hamas leader Yayha which joined the joy of the Sukkot holiday. Watch.

Thursday, October 17:

11:46 p.m.: IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari details the crimes of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar following his elimination, notes that 101 hostages remain in captivity in Gaza.

11:40 p.m.: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Israel in coming days.

11:37 p.m.: Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant spoke with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and briefed him on the successful elimination of Yahya Sinwar - leader of the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza.

Minister Gallant discussed the intense exchanges of fire between IDF troops and Hamas terrorists in Gaza, which led to the elimination of several senior operatives, among them the leader of the organization and planner of the October 7th massacre.

Minister Gallant stressed his commitment to ensuring that 101 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza return to Israel. In this regard, he noted the urgency and unique opportunity that had been created and called on remaining Hamas terrorists to cease fire and immediately release the hostages.

Minister Gallant highlighted this event as an extraordinary operational achievement and strategic game-changer and expressed his appreciation to Secretary Austin for his congratulatory message to the IDF and the State of Israel.

11:22 p.m.: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken this evening, called Israeli President Isaac Herzog and congratulated him following the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

In the call, the Secretary of State noted that justice had been served, and the world was now a better place without a man who was responsible for the deaths of many civilians and who obstructed any peace process in the region.

The President emphasized in the call that the issue of returning the hostages must be a top priority, and now there was an important opportunity to focus all resources and efforts on bringing the hostages back home.

The Secretary of State responded to the President, that a year after the horrific massacre, they must work together to swiftly return the hostages to their homes, and he noted that the US intended to significantly focus its efforts to achieve this goal.

11:09 p.m.: IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari published drone footage showing mass murderer Yahya Sinwar moments before his elimination; the Hamas leader died wounded and alone.

10:23 p.m.: According to Lebanese media, senior Hamas official Khaled Mashal will replace Yahaya Sinwar.

9:48 p.m.: Sirens in Golan Heights determined to be false identification

9:43 p.m.: Following the sirens that sounded in the area of the Golan Heights, it was determined to be a false identification.

9:30 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Neve Ativ, in the Golan Heights.

12:26 a.m.: At least five projectiles were fired from Lebanon towards Kiryat Shmona in the most recent barrage. Some of them were intercepted and others fell in the city. There are no reports of injuries.

12:03 a.m.: Sirens in Kiryat Shmona and the area.

Wednesday, October 16:

10:19 p.m.: Sirens in Metula and the area, northern Israel.

9:46 p.m.: UNIFIL peackeepers in Lebanon once again claimed they came under fire from IDF troops, in what they said was a "direct and apparently deliberate" attack that damaged a watchtower.

9:18 p.m.: Following the sirens that sounded in communities surrounding the Gaza Strip, the IAF intercepted two projectile launches that crossed from the northern Gaza Strip.

9:15 p.m.: Sirens sounded in the Upper Galilee region.

9:09 p.m.: Sirens in Zar'it, northern Israel.

9:00 p.m.: Sirens in Sderot and other communities located near the border with Gaza.

7:21 p.m.: Further to the report of the activation of a warning about the entry of a hostile aircraft into Israel, the Home Front Command said that the incident has concluded.

6:52 p.m.: Sirens in Misgav Am and Margaliot, northern Israel.

6:47 p.m.: Sirens warning of an infiltration of a hostile aircraft sounded in Nahariya and the area.

6:45 p.m.: Sirens warning of an infiltration of a hostile aircraft sounded in northern Israel.

6:24 p.m.: Further to the report of the activation of a warning about the entry of a hostile aircraft into Israel, the Home Front Command said that the incident has concluded.

6:17 p.m.: Sirens warning of an infiltration of a hostile aircraft sounded in the Upper Galilee area.

6:16 p.m.: With the direction of the IDF Northern Command, the IAF struck and eliminated terrorist Jalal Mustafa Hariri, who served as the Hezbollah Commander of the Qana area in southern Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

6:12 p.m.: Magen David Adom said that so far, no calls were received at its call center about falls or injuries in the recent barrage towards Tzfat.

6:03 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Tzfat and the area.

5:36 p.m.: Sirens in Malkia, northern Israel.

5:31 p.m.: Sirens in Misgav Am, northern Israel.

4:50 p.m.: Sirens in Margaliot and Manara, northern Israel.

4:23 p.m.: Following the sirens that sounded in the areas of Mefalsim and Nir Am, the IAF intercepted one projectile launch that crossed from the northern Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

4:17 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Mefalsim, southern Israel.

3:43 p.m.: The IDF announced that following the sirens that sounded at 15:24 in the HaAmakim area, the IAF intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed into Israeli territory.

Rocket and missile sirens were sounded following the possibility of falling shrapnel from the interception.

3:25 p.m.: Sirens sounded in the HaAmakim area, northern Israel.

2:44 p.m.: Following the sirens that sounded between 14:16 and 14:17 in the Upper Galilee, Central Galilee, and Western Galilee areas, the IDF says that approximately 30 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. The majority of the projectiles were intercepted and fallen projectiles were identified in the area.

MDA updated that it tended to four individuals who were lightly wounded by fallen shrapnel and two who suffered from shock.

2:17 p.m.: Sirens sounded in central and upper Galilee.

12:31 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Kfar Hagiladi and Misgav Am in the Galilee panhandle.

11:07 a.m.: Sky News Arabia is reporting that the mayor of the Hezbollah stronghold Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the city hall.

10:50 a.m.: Israel managed to capture a commander and three additional terrorists from Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force during the fighting in Lebanon after they surrendered. They were taken for interrogation by the security forces.

Kan reporter Avishai Grinzaig reported that eight Radwan terrorists have been captured thus far during the ground maneuvers. Additional individuals were also captured.

8:48 a.m.: The Hezbollah terror organization published footage of it launching a "Qadr 2" missile at Tel Aviv.

7:50 a.m.: The IDF confirmed that a short while ago, with the direction of precise IDF intelligence, the IAF conducted a strike on strategic weapons belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization. These weapons were stockpiled by Hezbollah in an underground storage facility in the area of Dahieh, a key Hezbollah terrorist stronghold in Beirut.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including advancing warnings to the population in the area.

6:56 a.m.: The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV channel, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported an attack by the Israel Air Force in the Dahieh suburb in Beirut on Wednesday morning.

The reports came after the IDF's Arabic language spokesman, Avichay Adraee, called on local residents to evacuate the area.

3:51 a.m.: The city of Tzfat issued an update, saying that during the most recent rocket barrage from Lebanon, a rocket fell in the yard of a house, causing damage.

Two people were lightly injured when they ran to shelter during the siren.

2:34 a.m.: Additional sirens in the Upper Galilee.

2:29 a.m.: Sirens sounded in the Upper Galilee.

2:04 a.m.: Magen David Adom said that no calls were received about injuries from the most recent barrage on the Upper Galilee.

1:54 a.m.: Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the Upper Galilee area, approximately 50 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory, said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Some of the projectiles were intercepted and fallen projectiles were identified in the area.

1:39 a.m.: Sirens sounded in Tzfat and the area.

12:42 a.m.: Following the sirens that sounded at 12:21 a.m. in the Upper Galilee area, two UAVs were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Fallen targets were identified in the area. No injuries were reported.

Following the siren that sounded at 11:50 p.m. in the area of Ya'ara, an interceptor was launched toward a suspicious aerial target. The target was subsequently determined to be a false identification.

A siren regarding missiles and rockets was activated due to the possibility of falling shrapnel from the interception. No injuries were reported.

12:29 a.m.: Further to the report of the activation of a warning about the entry of a hostile aircraft into Israel - the incident has concluded, said the Home Front Command.

12:22 a.m.: Sirens warning of infiltration of hostile aircraft sounded in Yuval and Kfar Giladi, northern Israel.

12:10 a.m.: Sirens sounded in northern Israel.

Tuesday, October 15:

11:51 p.m.: Siren in Moshav Ya'ara, northern Israel.

11:11 p.m.: As of 11:00 p.m., approximately 95 projectiles that were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization have crossed from Lebanon into Israel on Tuesday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

"The IDF will continue to defend the State of Israel and its people against the threat posed by the Hezbollah terrorist organization," it added.

10:56 p.m.: Following the siren that sounded a short while ago in the area of Nirim, it was determined to be a false identification, said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

10:43 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Nirim, a community near the Gaza Strip.

10:08 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Netu'a and Shtula, northern Israel.

9:47 p.m.: A short while ago, a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory was intercepted by the IAF in the area of the Sea of Galilee.

Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

9:06 p.m.: The IDF announced that a short while ago, a UAV that approached Israeli territory from the east was successfully intercepted by the IAF. The UAV was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory.

8:57 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Rosh HaNikra and Shlomi, northern Israel.

8:01 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Matat, northern Israel.

7:02 p.m.: Sirens sounded in the Central Galilee area, northern Israel.

6:52 p.m.: Sirens sounded in She'ar Yashuv, northern Israel.

6:21 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Birya, northern Israel.

3:22 p.m.: The IDF announced that as of 3 p.m., approximately 30 projectiles that were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization have crossed from Lebanon into Israel today (Tuesday, October 15th).

"The IDF will continue to defend the State of Israel and its people against the threat posed by the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the military stated.

2:45 p.m.: Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the Haifa Bay and Upper Galilee areas, approximately 20 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Some of the projectiles were intercepted.

2:37 p.m.: Khader Al-Abed Bahja, the terrorist responsible for the area north of the Litani River in Hezbollah's Aerial Unit, has been eliminated by the IAF.

2:31 p.m.: Sirens sound in additional communities near Nahariya

2:31 p.m.: Sirens sound in Sa'ar, Gesher Haziv, and Nahariya, northern Israel

2:24 p.m.: Sirens in Metula, in northern Israel

2:20 p.m.: Sirens in Haifa and the surrounding areas

1:51 p.m.: IAF striking in Baalbek, Lebanon, reports say

1:41 p.m.: Forces from the IDF's 228th Brigade locate weapons in a residential building in southern Lebanon, uncover dozens of underground tunnel shafts.

1:17 p.m.: Aid to Gaza: 68,650 liters of fuel delivered for operating hospitals, and the coordination of 800 blood transfusion units.

12:02 p.m.: Abed Balaal, a senior Hamas commander in Turkey deported in exchange for Gilad Shalit, was behind the Tel Aviv bombing attack about two months ago.

11:21 a.m.: Senior source says IAF not striking in Beirut for five days is equivalent to Israel helping Hezbollah recover its strength.

10:51 a.m.: The government folded under American pressure regarding the attacks in Beirut, the reaction in Iran, and the humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip - within 72 hours.

10:15 a.m.: Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with relatives of the hostages, responding to inquiry regarding possibility that they may no longer be in Gaza.

9:54 a.m.: Sirens sound in northern Israel

9:53 a.m.: The Financial Times reports that Israel is running low on interceptor missiles.

7:38 a.m.: The IDF reported: "Following the sirens that sounded between 7:24 and 7:27 in the areas of Menashe, the Haifa Bay (HaMifratz), HaAmakim, Wadi Ara, and HaCarmel, two projectiles that were identified crossing from Lebanon were successfully intercepted by the IAF."

7:32 a.m.: Sirens sounded in Misgav Am, northern Israel

7:28 a.m.: Sirens sounded in Haifa and surrounding areas, northern and central Israel

7:28 a.m.: Sirens sounding in Zikron Ya'akov and surrounding areas

7:27 a.m.:Sirens sounded in HaCarmel and surrounding areas, central Israel

6:58: The IDF continues operational activity in southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, striking over 230 terrorist targets throughout the past day.

The IDF is continuing targeted operational activity against Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon. IDF troops eliminated dozens of terrorists in close-quarters combat and in IAF strikes, dismantled Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure, and located vast quantities of weaponry and equipment, including rifles, helmets, communications devices, ammunition, and more.

In one of the strikes, the troops identified multiple terrorists entering a structure in the area. Shortly following the identification, the IAF struck the site and eliminated the terrorists.

Over the past day, in coordination with ground troops, the IAF struck more than 200 Hezbollah terrorist targets in southern Lebanon and deep within Lebanon, including terrorist cells, anti-tank missile posts, and surface-to-surface missile launchers.

IDF troops are continuing operational activity in the Jabaliya area and have eliminated dozens of terrorists over the past day. The troops eliminated a terrorist cell that fired anti-tank missiles toward them. Additionally, the troops identified multiple armed terrorists that posed a threat to them. Following the identification, and with direction of ground forces, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorists.

Furthermore, IDF troops continue operational activity in the central and southern Gaza Strip. Over the past day, the troops eliminated multiple terrorists and dismantled terrorist infrastructure. Moreover, the troops located and dismantled a Hamas launcher.

5:56 a.m.: Sirens in Misgav Am and Kfar Giladi, northern Israel.

5:32 a.m.: Sirens in Kiryat Shmona and the area.

2:44 a.m.: Media outlets in Lebanon reported Israeli strikes in the area of Baalbek overnight Monday.

1:19 a.m.: Sirens in Moshav Shtula, northern Israel.

1:13 a.m.: Sirens sounded in Margaliot, northern Israel.

Monday, October 14:

11:32 p.m.: As of 11:30 p.m., approximately 115 projectiles that were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization have crossed from Lebanon into Israel on Monday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

"The IDF will continue to defend the State of Israel and its people against the threat posed by the Hezbollah terrorist organization," it added.

10:41 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Margaliot and Misgav Am, northern Israel.

6:43 p.m.: The IDF announced that following the sirens that sounded between 18:24 and 18:25 in the Upper Galilee area, approximately 15 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

Some of the projectiles were intercepted and the rest fell in open areas.

6:25 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Safed and surrounding communities, northern Israel.

5:35 p.m.: Sirens sounded in a number of areas in central Israel due to projectiles fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory. The details are under review.

5:30 p.m.: The IDF announced that following the sirens that sounded between 17:14 and 17:16 in the areas of Carmel, Menashe, HaMifrats, and the Upper Galilee, a projectile was identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory and falling in an open area. No injuries were reported.

5:25 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Margaliot and Misgav Am, northern Israel.

5:17 p.m.: Sirens sounded in northern Israel.

5:11 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Shtula, northern Israel.

5:04 p.m.: The IDF announced that as of 5 p.m., approximately 90 projectiles that were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization have crossed from Lebanon into Israel today (Monday, October 14th).

"The IDF will continue to defend the State of Israel and its people against the threat posed by the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the IDF stated.

3:13 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Yesud HaMa'ala, northern Israel.

2:59 p.m.: The IDF updated that following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the Upper and Central Galilee areas, approximately 15 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

The majority of the projectiles were intercepted and a number of fallen projectiles were identified in the area of Karmiel. The details are under review.

2:49 p.m.: Multiple reports of fallen shrapnel in Karmiel following the recent missile barrage. A missile hit a vehicle in the city and it is currently on fire. No injuries were reported.

2:33 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Karmiel and the surrounding areas.

2:29 p.m.: Sky News Arabia reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted a building on the road between Zgharta and Ehden in northern Lebanon, southeast of Tripoli.

2:07 p.m.: The IAF struck and eliminated in the area of Nabatieh the terrorist Muhammad Kamel Naeem, the Commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Forces Anti-tank Missile Unit. Muhammad Kamel Naeem was responsible for planning and executing numerous terrorist attacks, including anti-tank missile attacks against Israeli civilians.

Over the past few hours, the Hezbollah terrorist organization has fired multiple rockets into central and northern Israel. Some of the rockets were intercepted and the rest fell in open areas. No injuries were reported. The IAF swiftly struck the Hezbollah launchers used to fire the rockets from southern Lebanon.

2:05 p.m.: Israeli UAVs have reportedly been spotted over Beirut.

1:50 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Ramot Naftali in the upper Galilee.

1:35 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Ramot Naftali in the upper Galilee.

1:26 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Kidmat Tzvi in the southern Golan Heights.

1:20 p.m.: A short while ago, two UAVs that approached Israeli territory from Syria were successfully intercepted by the IAF.The UAVs were intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory.

12:10 p.m.: Police officers and explosives experts are operating at three different scenes where missile fragments fell in the Sharon region. No injuries were reported.

The police are calling on the public to avoid the scenes, not to approach or touch rocket fragments that may contain explosives, and to report them immediately to the police 100 hotline.

11:45 a.m.: Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the areas of Sharon, Menashe, and Wadi Ara, a number of projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. The IAF successfully intercepted all of the projectiles.

11:28 a.m.: The IDF stated that sirens sounded in central Israel due to a number of projectiles fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory. The details are under review.

11:21 a.m.: Sirens sounded in Netanya and surrounding areas.

10:12 a.m.: Sirens sounded in the upper Galilee.

9:45 a.m.: The IDF says that following the sirens that sounded in the area of the Haifa Bay, approximately ten projectile launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Most were intercepted, a fall was identified in an open area.

9:23 a.m.: Sirens sounded in Haifa.

8:17 a.m.: Sirens sounded in the Galilee panhandle.

7:36 a.m.: The IDF updated that following the sirens that sounded in the area of the Haifa Bay, one projectile launch was identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory and falling in an open area.

7:08 a.m.: Sirens sounded in Haifa.

2:47 a.m.: The Hezbollah terrorist organization claimed responsibility for Sunday night's rocket fire on Haifa, and claimed that it fired at a maintenance base located at the southern entrance to the city.

1:40 a.m.: The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that the sirens in Kiryat Shmona were a false identification.

1:37 a.m.: Home Front Command says the incident in Kiryat Shmona has concluded.

1:24 a.m.: Siren warning about the intrusion of a hostile aircraft activated in Kiryat Shmona.

Sunday, October 13:

11:19 p.m.: Following the sirens that sounded in the area of the Haifa Bay, the IAF successfully intercepted approximately five launches that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

11:17 p.m.: Reports of two sites in Haifa where rockets fell. No injuries reported.

11:04 p.m.: Sirens in Haifa.

10:38 p.m.: Aerial infiltration in Kiryat Shmona.

10:03 p.m.: Sirens sounded in the Galilee panhandle.

9:52 p.m.: Sirens sounded in the Galilee panhandle.

9:23 p.m.: Sirens sounded in the Galilee panhandle.

9:22 p.m.: The number of casualties in the drone strike near Binyamina has been updated to 67.

8:29 p.m.: The IDF announced that a short while ago, the IAF intercepted a UAV that was launched from Lebanon in the northern naval area.

"Civilians must continue following the Homefront Command’s guidelines," the IDF stressed.

8:14 p.m.: The IDF announced that following a situational assessment, it was determined that as of today (Sunday) at 20:00, changes will be made to the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines.

As part of the changes, it was decided that in the areas of the southern and northern Golan (with the exceptions of Katzrin and Kidmat Tsvi), the activity scale will be changed from Limited to Partial Activity. Furthermore, in the HaAmakim area (Bustan al-Marj Regional Council, Afula, Gilboa Regional Council, Shibli-Umm al-Ghanam, Kfar Tavor, and some of the communities in the Jezreel Valley Regional Council - Merhavia, Ein Dor, and Gazit), the communities within the Megiddo Regional Council and Yokne'am Illit in the Wadi Ara area, the activity scale will be changed from Partial to Full Activity, with a restriction on gatherings of over 2000 people.

The rest of the country's guidelines remain unchanged.

The IDF stressed that the instructions published on the official Home Front Command channels must be followed. The full instructions are updated on the National Emergency Portal and the Home Front Command app.

8:02 p.m.: The number of wounded near Binyamina has risen to 26. MDA CEO Eli Bin reported that five of the wounded victims are in serious condition and three are in critical condition.

7:49 p.m.: 20 people were wounded as a result of the drone strike near Binyamina. MDA CEO Eli Bin reported that five of the wounded victims are in serious condition and 15 are in moderate condition.

7:43 p.m.: MDA has declared a mass causality incident in Binyamina.

7:39 p.m.: 15 people were injured, some severely, in a drone strike near Binyamina.

7:00 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Talmei Elazar, east of Hadera, and in the western Galilee.

6:43 p.m.: Aerial infiltration in Nahariya and surrounding areas.

6:36 p.m.: Sirens sounded in western Galilee.

5:43 p.m.: 25 IDF soldiers were wounded today by antitank fire in two different incidents.

4:15 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Zar'it and Shtula in the upper Galilee.

3:47 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Metula.

3:37 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Shtula in the upper Galilee.

3:18 p.m.: Sirens sounded in the upper Galilee.

3:00 p.m.: The IDF says that as of 3:00 p.m., approximately 115 projectiles were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization from Lebanon crossed into Israel today (Sunday, October 13th).

2:55 p.m.: Residents of Tzfat have been instructed to remain close to shelters and avoid gatherings.

2:27 p.m.: Sirens sounded in the Central Galilee area, northern Israel.

2:03 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Even Menachem and Shtula, northern Israel.

2:03 p.m.: Sirens sounded in the Central Galilee area, northern Israel.

12:58 p.m.: Sirens sounded in the Upper Galilee area, northern Israel

12:06 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Shtula, northern Israel.

9:50 a.m.: Sirens sounded in Shtula, northern Israel.

9:45 a.m.: Sirens sounded in Acre and surrounding communities, northern Israel.

9:00 a.m.: Sirens sounded in Haifa and surrounding communities, northern Israel.

7:06 a.m.: Sirens sounded in northern Israel.

6:18 a.m.: Additional sirens in Zar'it and Shomera.

6:09 a.m.: Sirens in Zari't and Shomera, northern Israel.

5:49 a.m.: Additional sirens sounded in northern Israel.

5:42 a.m.: Sirens in Zar'it, northern Israel.

5:25 a.m.: Sirens in Metula and Ghajar, northern Israel.

3:49 a.m.: Sirens in Moshav Zar'it, located in northern Israel.

3:08 a.m.: Sirens sounded in Moshav Netu'a, located in northern Israel.