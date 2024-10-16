With the direction of the IDF Northern Command, the IAF on Wednesday struck and eliminated terrorist Jalal Mustafa Hariri, who served as the Hezbollah Commander of the Qana area in southern Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

As part of his role, Hariri was responsible for the planning and execution of a large number of terror attacks against the State of Israel from the Qana area.

Along with Hariri, the Hezbollah terrorists responsible for artillery strikes and anti-tank missiles from the area were also eliminated, according to the IDF.

“Their elimination serves an additional blow to the Hezbollah terrorist organization. The IDF will continue to operate to thwart every threat against the State of Israel and its citizens,” the statement said.

Earlier on Wednesday, troops from the Alexandroni Brigade's Battalion 7012 blew up Hezbollah's central operations command center in southern Lebanon.

The command center was built across from the Ramim Ridge and the Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona in the Galilee panhandle. In the village of Muhajbib, where the command center was located, troops exposed numerous shafts that led to underground infrastructure consisting of advanced command centers, berthing and planning rooms, communications rooms, and more.

On Wednesday morning, the IDF confirmed it has again struck the Dahieh suburb south of Beirut, after several days that the IAF has refrained from doing so, seemingly due to American pressure.

With the direction of precise IDF intelligence, the IAF struck strategic weapons stockpiled by Hezbollah in an underground storage facility in the area of the suburb which serves as the organization's stronghold.

"Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including advancing warnings to the population in the area," the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

