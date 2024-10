Five people were injured Thursday morning after the Hezbollah terror group launched a barrage of rockets at Metula, in northern Israel.

According to Magen David Adom (MDA) Director General Eli Bin, among the injured are four people whose injuries are critical.

The IDF confirmed: "Following the sirens that sounded at 11:37 in Metula, two projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon and falling in an open area. The details are under review."