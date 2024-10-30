The IAF overnight Tuesday conducted a precise strike on Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists who were conducting terrorist activity within the Humanitarian Area in Khan Yunis, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

The strike was conducted with the direction of IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) intelligence.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence.

"This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure and use of the humanitarian area as cover for their terrorist attacks and in violation of international law. The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in defense of the citizens of Israel," said the IDF.

On Monday, the IDF and Shin Bet conducted a precise operation in the area to thwart terrorist activity and apprehend terrorists in a Gaza hospital.

The operation followed intelligence information that indicated that terrorists had embedded themselves inside the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabaliya. Prior to beginning scans in the compound, the soldiers enabled civilians to leave the hospital.

In order to maintain essential hospital systems and ensure patient care, the Gaza Coordination and Liaison Administration (CLA) coordinated with the hospital to activate an additional generator, ensuring electricity and oxygen supply for patients.

A number of terrorists – including Hamas terrorists who took part in the October 7th Massacre – had barricaded themselves inside the hospital. The soldiers apprehended approximately 100 terrorists from the compound, including terrorists who attempted to escape during the evacuation of civilians. Inside the hospital, they found weapons, terror funds, and intelligence documents and in the surrounding area.

"Throughout the war, Hamas terrorists have repeatedly operated from inside hospitals across the Gaza Strip, using them to hold hostages, execute terror attacks, and store weapons and explosives," an IDF statement read.

The IDF also stressed that it "will continue to act in accordance with international law and act against the Hamas terrorist organization, while avoiding harm to civilians."