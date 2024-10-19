The IDF announced Saturday evening that two soldiers fell in combat in Gaza.

Staff Sergeant Ofir Berkovich, aged 20, from Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut, and Sergeant Elishai Young, aged 19, from Dimona, both soldiers from the 52nd Armored Battalion, 401st "Iron Tracks" Brigade, fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

During the incident in which Staff Sergeant Ofir Berkovich and Sergeant Elishai Young fell, a combat officer from the 52nd Armored Battalion, 401st "Iron Tracks" Brigade, was severely injured.

In addition, a combat officer from the 53rd Battalion, 188th "Barak" Armored Brigade, was severely injured today (Saturday) during combat in the north.