The soldiers of the 8th Brigade and the Yahalom Unit under the command of the 91st Division are conducting limited, localized, targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence in southern Lebanon.

During the activity, soldiers located and destroyed four underground Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure.

The troops conducted raids on terrorist targets, locating and destroying over 50 tunnel shafts and underground terrorist infrastructure in mosques, schools, and other civilian buildings. In addition, the troops located a weapons storage facility containing hundreds of enemy assets, destroyed terrorist infrastructure, and eliminated many terrorists.

The brigade's engineering troops, in cooperation with the Yahalom Unit and the Northern Command’s engineering unit, destroyed all the tunnel routes with over 100 tons of explosive material. The destroyed routes included an underground Hezbollah 'Radwan Force' command center, which included an area for weapons storage, supplies for extended stays, motorbikes, living quarters, ammunition, and more.

Dozens of weapons were located near the underground terrorist infrastructure, including land mines, anti-tank missiles, anti-aircraft missiles, grenades, RPG launchers, machine guns, AK-47 rifles, ammunition, and equipment for communication, targeting, and observation.