Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday visited the Israel-Lebanon border, holding a situational assessment with Division 98 and its commanders.

Minister Gallant discussed the progress made by troops in their mission to dismantle Hezbollah’s attack infrastructure, and was briefed on the IDF’s activities in Hezbollah hotspots. Minister Gallant also held a discussion with combat troops on the ground.

Speaking to the troops, Gallant said, "Not only are we defeating the enemy [Hezbollah], but we are destroying them by dismantling their tunnels, weapon storages, and their attack infrastructure. The result is clear – in the places that Hezbollah prepared to use as launchpads for raids into [Israeli] communities, there are now IDF troops conducting operations."

"Our goal is to completely ‘cleanse’ the area [of Hezbollah infrastructure] so that Israel’s northern communities may return to their homes and rebuild their lives. I believe that this is very significant – the IDF is conducting operations and we still have missions to complete.

"We have Hezbollah prisoners who are sharing information. They have informed us of the great fear felt [among Hezbollah terrorists] - that there is something here that they cannot handle. Hezbollah is collapsing."