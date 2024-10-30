During operational activity in southern Lebanon over the past week, troops of the 226th Brigade eliminated armed Hezbollah terrorists who fired at the troops.

With the support of engineering equipment and with intelligence and drone guidance, the troops isolated the terrorists and eliminated them with ground and drone fire.

The soldiers found numerous weapons in the area that had been used by the terrorists.

Earlier, the IDF reported that it struck over 100 Hezbollah terror targets, including the launcher used to fire at Ma'alot-Tarshiha in northern Israel on Tuesday. It was in this barrage of about 50 projectiles that Mohammed Yasser Naim, 22, was killed near a mosque.

The troops also located large quantities of weapons, dismantled tunnel shafts, eliminated terrorists and destroyed Hezbollah launchers embedded in civilian areas and aimed at Israeli communities.