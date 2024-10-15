A Financial Times report indicates that the air defense stockpiles of both Israel and the USA are rapidly running out.

In Israel, despite multiple layers of interceptor systems and a continually refined AI to ensure they are fired with maximum effect, the aerospace industry has been working significant overtime to keep production in line with demand.

One official stated that the factories were working 24/7, an unusual decision in light of the commanding trend in Israeli industry to stop production over Shabbat (the Sabbath).

The USA has recently begun shipping THAAD interceptor batteries to supplement Israel's defenses, but the continual demand has begun to wear on American suppliers as well. With Ukraine also still calling out for defense aid, American suppliers have been warning that America will soon have to choose which ally to protect.

The choice will also affect Israeli defense officials as they try to protect multiple regions of the country. One official stated that if the course of the war continues, especially in light of Iran's threats of retaliation for an expected Israeli attack, Israel would soon need to decide which areas to prioritize over others for interceptor deployment.