The body of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was transferred to a secret location upon completion of an autopsy.

The autopsy was performed by the National Center of Forensic Medicine (Abu Kabir), where it was brought Thursday evening.

The corpse is expected to serve as a bargaining chip in the negotiations to release 101 Israeli hostages held captive in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

From the autopsy, it appears that Sinwar died of a gunshot to the head. Marks from missiles, including shelling, were also found on his body.

Sinwar's body weight, about 70 kilograms, was found to be in the normal range, indicating that he was not malnourished at the time of his death.

Toxicology results have not yet been received.