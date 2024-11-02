The IDF on Saturday reported the elimination of two Hezbollah commanders.

In a Friday strike near Tyre, the IDF eliminated terrorists Mousa Izz al-Din, the commander of Hezbollah’s forces in the coastal sector, and Hassan Majid Daib, Hezbollah’s artillery commander in the coastal sector who was responsible for the projectile fire toward the Haifa Bay on Thursday.

These Hezbollah terrorists were responsible for firing over 400 projectiles at Israel over the last month alone.

Over the past day, the IAF struck more than 120 terror targets belonging to both Hamas and Hezbollah. These included anti-tank missile launching sites, terrorist operatives, terror infrastructure sites, weapons storage facilities, and command centers deep in Lebanon, as well as in southern Lebanon.

IDF soldiers are continuing to conduct limited, localized, targeted raids against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. The troops operated against Hezbollah’s infrastructure in the area, located weapons, and eliminated terrorists in cooperation with the IAF.

In the Gaza Strip, IDF soldiers continue operational activity in the area of Jabaliya where dozens of terrorists were eliminated in aerial and ground activity. In Rafah and central Gaza, the troops operated to eliminate terrorists, dismantle terror infrastructure, and locate weapons.