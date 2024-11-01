On Thursday, projectiles were fired from Lebanon toward the Haifa Bay area in northern Israel. The IAF struck the launcher and the terrorist who fired the projectiles.

Over the past day, IDF troops continued their limited, localized, and targeted activity in southern Lebanon, eliminating terrorists, locating weapons, and dismantling terrorist infrastructure sites and launchers.

Simultaneously, IDF operational activity continues throughout the Gaza Strip.

In the Jabaliya area, the troops eliminated dozens of terrorists from the air and ground and conducted targeted raids on military structures.

In central Gaza, the troops identified and eliminated several armed terrorists who were operating in the area.

In the Rafah area, the troops identified terrorists operating within a military structure that had an underground tunnel shaft. The IAF then struck and eliminated the terrorists.

Over the past day, the IAF struck over 200 terror targets belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, including command and control centers, launchers, and terrorist infrastructure sites.