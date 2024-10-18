Leading newspapers and websites around the world have given prominent coverage to the IDF's elimination of mass murderer and archterrorist Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Sinwar was the mastermind behind the October 7 massacre in Israel, and refused multiple times to agree to a prisoner swap deal that could end the war and the suffering of both Gazan and Israeli civilians.

Arab media outlets also covered Sinwar's elimination, comparing him to Cuba's Che Guevara.

The Wall Street Journal placed Sinwar's death as its top story, but implied that Israel could declare the war over even without fully defeating Hamas. Its story was titled, "After Sinwar's Death, Israel Has Stark Choice: Declare Victory or Keep Fighting," and it noted internal Israeli discussions on the matter. Its second-most prominent story covered the elimination itself.

The New York Times also covered the elimination, titling its main headline, "Chance Encounter Led to Hamas Leader's Death," and featuring at the top of its website eight additional articles on the elimination.

The New York Post took a more moderate approach, noting that Israel had come full circle with one of its most dangerous enemies.

The Financial Times' headline read, "Hamas mastermind of October 7 attacks killed in Gaza, says Israel.' It noted that Sinwar's death may be "pivotal" and that it raises hope for the hostages' release.

The French Liberation chose to emphasize Sinwar's brutality, writing on its cover page: "Yahya Sinwar, the inciter of October 7 - the end of a bloodthirsty leader." A BBC analysis was titled, "Bowen: Sinwar's death is serious blow to Hamas, but not the end of the war."

Al-Akhbar, a news outlet affiliated with Hezbollah, titled its article, "The Commander Who Fought," featuring a photo of Sinwar with graphics reminiscent of Che Guevara.

Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, based in Qatar, wrote, "Details of Sinwar's elimination as the occupation announced it: He fought until his last breath."

The London-based Saudi outlet Asharq Al-Awsat wrote, "By chance, the creator of the Toophan was killed," published alongside a photo of Sinwar's body being brought out of the building he was killed in. "Toophan al-Aqsa" is the Arabic name for the October 7 massacre.

According to a preliminary investigation, on Wednesday morning, a soldier noticed a suspicious individual leaving and entering a building in Rafah, and the forces opened fire on the building. At 3:00 p.m., the forces identified three individuals leaving and walking between the buildings. The soldiers fired at the terrorists, and a tank fired at the building where the terrorists hid.

An IDF drone sent into the building identified an individual sitting in a chair. The individual, later identified as Sinwar, saw the drone approach and threw a piece of wood at it. An additional tank round was fired at the building.