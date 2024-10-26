On Saturday afternoon, the Hezbollah terror group launched approximately 125 missiles towards northern Israel, in the space of two hours.

Between Saturday morning and 5:00 p.m., the terror group launched a total of 150 missiles towards northern Israel.

Following the launches, several fires broke out near She'ar Yashuv, the Misgav industrial park, and in the Hahula nature reserve.

An IDF spokesperson reported that approximately 130 Hezbollah launchers were destroyed in aerial strikes over the past week. Among the launchers targeted was the launcher which was used in the strike on the Arab town of Majd al-Krum, which left two dead and seven injured.

The IDF also reported that it struck four trucks carrying loaded launchers with 160 ready-to-fire missiles.