A man was killed Tuesday morning in a rocket strike on the northern town of Ma'alot-Tarshiha, after a barrage of 50 rockets was launched from Lebanon.

The victim, 22, was killed after a rocket fell near a mosque in Ma'alot. Several others suffered shock.

Magen David Adom (MDA) EMT Gilad Benhamu said, "This was a difficult scene - we saw that a home had been hit and we began to search. We saw a man who was unconscious, had no heartbeat, and was not breathing. We performed medical examinations but his injury was critical and we were forced to declare his death. MDA teams are providing medical aid at the scene to a number of shock victims."

The Fire and Rescue Service said: "After the heavy barrage from Lebanon, a number of rockets fell, and there is great damage in Ma'alot-Tarshiha. Firefighting teams from the Central Galilee fire station are at the scene and are shutting sources of energy and searching for anyone who might be trapped."

The strikes follow a string of sirens throughout the Galilee; the IDF later confirmed that approximately 50 projectiles were fired, only some of which were intercepted.