Elad Katzir, who was kidnapped from his home in Nir Oz and murdered in Hamas captivity, documented himself on a march to the Gaza border for the release of Hadar Goldin, Oron Shaul, Avra Mengistu, and Hisham Al-Sayed.

Katzir's video was shown tonight (Saturday night) at a rally for the release of the hostages in Carmei Gat. Simcha Goldin, the father of Hadar Goldin - a soldier who was killed in action in Gaza and his body captured by Hamas - attended the rally as well.

"Elad Katzir was with us from the first day," Goldin said, "he stood with us hundreds of times on Fridays, and anyone who told him both in the kibbutz and in the family and in other places, come on Friday and let's do other things, he said 'No! These people, Hadar and Oron, were sent to protect us. Kibbutz Nir Oz. And because they were killed and abandoned, we, the people of Nir Oz, are abandoned!' Remember Elad, remember what he said."

"The way to reconnect Israeli society, the way to rehabilitate Israeli society is this way," Goldin added, "to show responsibility with courage, to not disregard anything. We will not rehabilitate Israeli society if we betray our values, and we will betray our values if we do not bring the fallen to burial, and those abducted to captivity due to our fault, back to their homes."