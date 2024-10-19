The 7th Brigade troops continues activity in southern Lebanon.

As part of these activities, the soldiers have located and destroyed over 120 terrorist infrastructure, several tunnel shafts, and more than 20 weapon stockpiles. In addition, Israeli Air Force aircraft struck dozens of terrorist sites in the area.

The soldiers also located and destroyed a Hezbollah terrorist combat compound that the organization had situated in a school area in the middle of a Lebanese village.

Several tunnel shafts and a weapons stockpile that contained RPG missiles, weapons, and additional combat equipment were located and destroyed in the compound.

In addition, weapons storehouses with dozens of weapons left behind by Hezbollah terrorists were found hidden in vegetation.