A suicide drone struck the Binyamina area on Sunday evening wounding 40.

MDA CEO Eli Bin reported four are in critical condition, five are in serious condition, and 15 are in moderate condition.

Rescue teams are tending to the wounded and evacuating them to hospitals. Some of the wounded were airlifted to hospitals in central Israel.

The Saudi Al Hadath network reported that the UAV launched a missile at a military base before it exploded.

Eyewitnesses reported that no alarm was sounded before the UAV exploded. The IAF is investigating why an alert was not sounded