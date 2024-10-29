Hezbollah announced Tuesday morning that Naim Qassem has been appointed as the leader of the terrorist organization. Qassem was the deputy of the former secretary-general of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah.

In the terrorist organization's statement, it was written that "based on faith in Allah, commitment to Islam, and adherence to the principles and goals of Hezbollah, and according to the approved mechanism for choosing a secretary-general, Hezbollah's Shura Council agreed on Naim Qassem's appointment as secretary-general. We commit to work together to achieve Hezbollah's principles and the campaign's objectives, and to keep the flame of resistance and the flag raised until victory."

In a speech he gave following Nasrallah's assassination, referring to the organization's future, he said: "A new leader will be selected for the organization at the nearest opportunity according to Hezbollah's regulations. We are prepared for an Israeli ground invasion of Lebanon - Israel will not achieve its goals, and we will emerge victorious."

"Hezbollah will continue to confront the Israeli enemy to assist Gaza and Palestine and to defend Lebanon and the Lebanese people. Palestine and Jerusalem were at the forefront of Nasrallah's priorities," he added.

Last week, it was reported that Qassem fled Lebanon to Iran per the Tehran regime's orders to prevent his assassination. According to reports, he left Lebanon on October 5 on the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's plane to Damascus and then continued to Tehran.