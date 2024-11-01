Two terrorists who fired at the security forces were eliminated by the IAF in an operation in Nur Shams, the IDF reported.

Abd al-Aziz Abu Saman and Ahmad Essam Fahmaui were known operatives in the area of Nur Shams and involved in previous shooting and explosives attacks.

In the joint IDF, Israel Border Police, and ISA counterterrorism operation in Nur Shams, additional terrorists were also killed and hit during close-quarters combat in the area.

The forces also dismantled explosive devices that were planted under the roads in order to attack the forces.

During the counterterrorism operation, a UAV identified terrorists smuggling weapons into a hospital compound in Tulkarm.

"This is a further example of terrorists exploiting civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and ambulances, for terrorist activities in Judea and Samaria," the IDF noted.