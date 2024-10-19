The IDF announced Saturday evening that the Military Police launched an investigation into the death of a Hezbollah detainee who died while in IDF custody in Lebanon.

The terrorist was caught in a tunnel with ammunition and combat equipment, fired at Golani soldiers who captured him, and was taken for interrogation.

This is the first Military Police investigation initiated since the ground offensive began in Lebanon. Since the ground maneuver began in Lebanon, the IDF has managed to capture several Hezbollah terrorists.

The Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, responded, "Unfortunately, there are elements in the IDF who still do not recognize who is an enemy and who is a friend. Launching an investigation following the death of a Hezbollah terrorist captured by the IDF before he carried out murder and massacre of Jews - this is a disgrace and shame! Our heroic soldiers who risk their lives for the security of Israeli citizens deserve all possible backing and support."