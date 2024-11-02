The threats from Iran for an imminent response against Israel and perhaps also against the US are increasing. The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, released a video on Saturday in which he threatens Israel and the US with a "crushing response," according to him.

In the video published by state media in Iran, Khamenei says, "The enemies, whether the Zionist regime or the United States of America, will definitely receive a crushing response to what they are doing to Iran, the Iranian nation, and the resistance front."

He did not specify when the response would arrive and what its extent would be.

This marks an escalation in the threatening rhetoric from Khamenei, who said after the Israeli attack on Iran that, "One should not exaggerate or underestimate the Israeli attack and the military officials will decide on the response path."

Iran initially tried to downplay the extent of the damage caused by the Israeli attack, but recently released satellite images proved significant harm to ballistic missile production facilities and Iran's air defense systems.

Khamenei's statements are joined by a threat from a Revolutionary Guards spokesman, General Mohammad Ali Naini, who said on Saturday that "the Iranian response will be wise, strong, and beyond the enemy’s expectations. Leaders of the Zionist regime should look out of their bedroom windows and protect their criminal pilots within their small territory."

On Saturday, Khamenei met with Iranian students to mark "Student Day" in memory of an incident that occurred on November 4, 1978, when Iranian soldiers opened fire on students at the University of Tehran in protest of the Iranian Shah's regime. Khamenei received a warm welcome from the students, some of whom chanted "The blood in our veins is a gift for our leader."

The Washington Post on Saturday morning quoted a person close to the leadership in Israel, who confirmed that the Iranians are indeed planning a retaliatory attack in the coming days. He did not elaborate on what the Iranian retaliatory attack might include and whether it will occur before or after the elections in the US this coming Tuesday.