Four women, combat navigators, participated in the Israeli attack Friday night in Iran in an F-16 fighter jet, as reported Saturday on Kan News.

Dozens of combat airplanes, refuelers, and intelligence aircraft participated in the attack, flying about 1,500 kilometers. In the past few weeks, the Air Force performed many long-range attack drills, including flights with several formations during which the aircraft were refueled en route.

Israel attacked about 20 targets in Iran overnight in Operation Days of Repentance, which lasted several hours. The IDF stated that the targets included military objectives, among them missile production facilities and a ground-to-air missile array.

The attack operation included three waves of attacks, with the first two aimed at air defense systems and facilities for the production and storage of ballistic missiles.