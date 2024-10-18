Over the past day, the IAF struck approximately 150 terror targets in Gaza and Lebanon. Those terror targets included weapons storage facilities, underground shafts, sniper posts, observation posts and terrorist operatives.

In Lebanon, IDF troops guided the IAF in a strike on the terrorist Muhammad Hassin Ramal, Hezbollah’s commander of the Tayibe area. He directed many terror attacks against the State of Israel and IDF soldiers in the field.

IDF troops conducting targeted raids in southern Lebanon are continuing to locate and dismantle weapons and loaded launchers aimed at Israeli communities along the northern border. Weapons located by the IDF include sniper rifles, combat equipment and a Burkan-2 rocket launcher. In one operation, a terrorist cell preparing to fire an anti-tank missile at soldiers from inside a military structure was struck by the IAF.

Overnight, the Givati Combat Team joined the 162nd Division in expanded operational activity in the Jabaliya area. Over the past day, ground troops and the IAF eliminated dozens of terrorists in close-quarters encounters and aerial strikes, and dismantled terrorist infrastructure in the area.

In central Gaza, a military structure from which terrorists were operating over the past day was struck by IDF troops.