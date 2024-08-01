The IDF announced Thursday that on July 13th, 2024, IDF fighter jets struck in the area of Khan Yunis, and following an intelligence assessment, it can be confirmed that Mohammed Deif was eliminated in the strike.

Mohammed Deif was the Commander of Hamas' Military Wing, and second in command of the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip. Deif initiated, planned, and executed the October 7th Massacre, in which 1,200 people were killed in southern Israel and 251 hostages abducted into the Gaza Strip.

Following precise IDF and ISA intelligence, IAF fighter jets conducted a precise, targeted strike on a compound in which Mohammed Deif and Rafa'a Salameh, the Commander of Hamas' Khan Yunis Brigade, were located. The elimination of Rafa'a Salameh was confirmed several weeks ago. Additional terrorist operatives were also eliminated during the strike.

Over the years, Deif directed, planned, and carried out numerous terrorist attacks against the State of Israel. Deif operated side-by-side with Yahya Sinwar, and during the war, he commanded Hamas' terrorist activity in the Gaza Strip by issuing commands and instructions to senior members of Hamas' Military Wing.

Deif joined the Hamas terrorist organization during the First Intifada. He planned and directed numerous terror attacks and Hamas' force build-up in Judea and Samaria, and was responsible for suicide bombing attacks on Israeli civilians.