The government in Iraq decided to suspend the license of the MBC television channel, which is owned by Saudi Arabia, after the channel described the leaders of Hamas, Hezbollah and the special forces of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards as "the face of terrorism."

The article that woke up the world tonight was broadcast last Friday on the "MBC Weekly" program, and dealt, among other things, with Saleh al-Arouri, who was described as "the mastermind and planner of the Hamas movement, who planned terrorist acts and was killed this year in an Israeli attack in Dahieh."

Ismail Haniyeh was described as "another figure in the world of terrorism who was eliminated in Tehran" and Yahya Sinwar was described as "a new face of terrorism, and the last one that the world managed to get rid of". It was also said of the Hamas leader that he is "very cruel and they call him 'the butcher of Khan Yunis.' He committed very serious crimes and was killed in an encounter with Israeli forces."

Supporters of Shi'ite militias in Iraq, backed by Iran, stormed the channel's offices in Baghdad, while filming themselves destroying equipment and smashing computers.

In its announcement of the suspension of the MBC network, the Iraqi Communications Commission said that its duty is to "warn violators of national values ​​and public morals" and that MBC repeatedly violated the rules in its "attacks on the martyrs."