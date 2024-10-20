Shiral Golan, a 22-year-old woman who survived the massacre at the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023, was supposed to travel today (Sunday) with her parents to the Western Wall and the Cave of the Patriarchs to mark her birthday, but canceled the trip.

This afternoon, after Shiral was not answering her messages and calls, she was found unresponsive in the yard of her home in Moshav Porat in central Israel.

"Since she was rescued, I saw that she had symptoms of PTSD, and the state did not treat her," said her brother Eyal.

"She reached a state of depression. And was hospitalized twice in the psychiatric hospital in Pardesiya, because no one from the state looked at her. She was not recognized as suffering from PTSD from the Nova events. The state murdered Shiral," he accused.

On Thursday he met her for the last time in the sukkah. "I asked how she was feeling, and she said she was fine. I gave her a hug and a kiss. I didn't imagine it would be the last hug and kiss."

"She didn't leave a letter. We are five siblings, and she was the youngest, the fifth. She was supposed to go today with my parents to the Western Wall for the Priestly Blessing, but she didn't want to go with them and said she wanted to continue sleeping. They sent her messages on WhatsApp, but she didn't respond. They tried to reach her and they didn't succeed. Later they called her ex and asked him to go check on her and he saw that she was lifeless," he concluded.

The Ministry of Welfare and Social Affairs, stated: "The Ministry of Welfare expresses deep sorrow for the untimely death of a Nova survivor. This is a party survivor who was recognized and treated in the welfare system even before October 7 and especially after, she was also recognized in the health system. Unfortunately, the family's claims that the young woman was not treated by the welfare system are not correct. Out of respect for the individual's privacy, we cannot go into further detail."