The ordinance used in the elimination of Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah, which was used for 10 seconds in the bombing of the bunkers in the Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, cost NIS 25 million ($6.77 million).

The elimination of Nasrallah's replacement, Hashem Safieddine, in a large-scale bombing of a similar scope, cost an additional NIS 20 million ($4.1 million), Ynet reported.

A military source noted that the expenses of a typical day of combat in Gaza had averaged NIS 400 million ($108 million). However, as the conflict has expanded to include Lebanon, that daily figure has ballooned to over half a billion shekels.

It was also reported that the cost of the expansion of the war to include the battle against Hezbollah in September is estimated at NIS 25 billion.

Most of the costs stem from the extensive mobilization of the IDF reserves, the introduction of significant forces to both fronts, and the daily use of ammunition and the firing of expensive missiles by the air force.

Two weeks ago, the New York Times reported Israel decided to strike Nasrallah in late September because they believed that he would soon disappear to a new location and the opportunity would be missed.

Two of the three officials who spoke to the Times said that over 80 bombs were used to kill Nasrallah, dropped over the course of several minutes. The officials did not specify the bombs' weight or type.

Israel expanded the war to include the removal of the threat posed by Hezbollah in September after enduring eleven months of near-daily rocket attacks on its northern communities by Hezbollah. Over 8,000 rockets were fired from Lebanese territory over that period, forcing tens of thousands of Israelis to be evacuated from their homes for over a year now.

The purpose of the operation in Lebanon is to make it safe for the Israeli evacuees to return to their homes.