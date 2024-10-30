Israel Police on Wednesday published footage of a large weapons cache hidden in a tunnel dug under a home in the Arab Israeli village of Kafr Salem, near the Megido Junction.

The cache, which was found in a tunnel 10 meters deep, included weapons, ammunition, and military vests.

The weapons were confiscated and transferred for examination and investigation.

The tunnel was discovered as part of "the police's work to confiscate illegal weapons as part of eliminating crime and collecting weapons and fighting equipment which falls into the hands of criminal parties."

Last month, during an operation in northern Samaria, an underground tunnel was found near a hospital located inside the Tulkarm camp. The tunnel has an entrance hole and no exit.

The forces continue to study the tunnel and will destroy it. IDF forces continue to operate extensively in northern Samaria and the Jordan Valley.