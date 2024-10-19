A UAV launched from Lebanon on Saturday morning hit Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in Caesarea.

No sirens sounded.

Two other UAVs which crossed into Israel from Lebanon were intercepted, and due to their infiltration, sirens sounded in the Glilot Camp, which were heard in the area.

Approximately two hours after the hit, the Prime Minister's Office confirmed that the UAV was launched towards his home, and that he and his wife were not home at the time.

Al Hadath quoted sources which said that "the target in the attack of the UAV which infiltrated Caesarea from Lebanon was the home of Benjamin Netanyahu." Following the incident, the unit for securing important persons increased its alert level for every symbol of government.

Police said that a hostile UAV infiltrated the Caesarea area, where it exploded when it fell. "Police officers and sappers from the coastal district were the first called to the various scenes and are conducting searches to remove the danger and locate sites, while handling the items and remains of the weapon which was launched," a statement said.

The IDF said: "A short while ago, sirens were sounded in the area of Glilot due to a UAV infiltration from Lebanon. In addition, a report was received regarding a UAV impact in the area of Caesarea."

A later update read: "During the past hour, three UAVs were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Two of the UAVs were intercepted."

"One additional UAV hit a structure in the area of Caesarea. No injuries were reported. During the incident, sirens were activated in the Glilot military base.

"The presence of additional hostile aircraft in the area has been ruled out. The incident is under review."