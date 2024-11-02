Lebanese reports on Saturday said that an Israeli military force raided an area near the coastal city of Batroun, and took a senior Hezbollah official captive.

An Israeli security source confirmed to Sky News Arabic that "a special operation was carried out, in which a person was taken captive in northern Lebanon."

Arab news outlets reported that a large naval force, suspected to be Israeli, arrived at the Batroun coast in northern Lebanon and captured a Hezbollah operative staying in a hut in the area, around 140 kilometers from the Israeli border. According to the reports, the operation included over 25 fighters, and was coordinated with the UNIFIL forces stationed in Lebanon.

Al Hadath has named the individual as Imad Amhaz, an officer in the Lebanese Navy.

However, Lebanon's Transportation Minister, Ali Hamie, told Al Jadeed that Amhaz is a captain who commands civilian and commercial ships. He studied in a civilian institution.

Candice Ardil, deputy director of UNIFIL's information office, denied any connection to "the trapping or a violation of Lebanese sovereignty."