New details have been revealed about the path which Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar took n the way to his elimination: Galei Zahal journalist Doron Kadosh took part in a tour of the spot where Sinwar was killed, and spoke about his impressions.

"We are already familiar with the path Sinwar took in the last hours of his life, but today, we can see it with our own eyes: He moves in a small cell, with another three close bodyguards, a close and very limited circle of those who know his secret. Here, they met the IDF forces and split into different buildings," he recounted.

"Looking on the building from the outside, you can possibly see why Sinwar ran into it specifically: Of all the buildings in the area, this is one of the few that remained mostly whole and standing on its foundations. In the photos here, you can see clearly the hits to the building from tank fire - from here, the tank went into a wall to the second floor - and eliminated Sinwar."

He also said that the first people to see the drone footage of Sinwar's body and identify it were the Bislach Brigade Commander and the commander of Battalion 450.

The Brigade Commander recalled: "We spoke between ourselves, half-joking, saying, 'Wow, he looks like Sinwar.' We did not believe it, but we sent the photo on... We went up to him physically - and there was no doubt. His face is easy to identify."