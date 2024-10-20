IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari on Sunday night warned that Israel will strike key Hezbollah locations in Lebanon, and residents of those areas must move away from the danger zones.

"In the past 24 hours, dozens of projectiles have been fired at northern Israel," he began. "In the next minutes, we will issue an advance evacuation warning to residents of Beirut and other areas in Lebanon to evacuate locations being used to finance Hezbollah's terror activities. I emphasize here: Anyone located near sites used to fund Hezbollah’s terror activities must move away from these locations immediately."

"We will strike several targets in the coming hours and additional targets throughout the night.

"In the coming days, we will reveal how Iran funds Hezbollah's terror activities by using civilian institutions, associations, and NGOs that act as fronts for terrorism."

He added, "We will carry out these strikes tonight and provide updates on the results in the next days."

Hagari also mourned the death of 401st Brigade Commander Colonel Ehsan Daxa, who fell in combat in Jabaliya in northern Gaza.

"Today, during an encounter in northern Gaza in the Jabaliya area, the Commander of the 401st Brigade, Colonel Ehsan Daxa, fell in combat," Hagari said. "During the same incident, a battalion commander was seriously injured, and two additional officers were lightly injured. The commanders were in the field in tanks, exited to observe the area, and were struck by an explosive while outside the tank."

"Since the first day of the war, the soldiers and commanders of the 401st Brigade have been fighting in Gaza, leading the entry into northern Gaza, then Rafah, and now Jabaliya. Ehsan was an outstanding officer and a humble warrior who served in various combat positions within the Armored Corps. He was previously awarded a Chief of the General Staff Citation for his bravery during the Second Lebanon War, when he evacuated wounded soldiers under fire.

"On October 7th, he left his studies and arrived immediately to the fighting in the south and has fought ever since. He assumed command of the 401st Brigade about four months ago. He led the fighting in Tel al-Sultan in Rafah shortly after taking command, commanding the brigade's efforts in defeating a Hamas battalion and leading the encirclements of the area and the elimination of many terrorists, which most likely prevented Sinwar’s escape before his elimination. He continued leading the brigade in the ongoing battle in Jabaliya, where they remain engaged. Ehsan led from the front and fell while leading his troops."

Hagari continued: "Ehsan, 41, left behind a wife and three children. In the past few hours, IDF representatives delivered the tragic news to his family in Daliyat al-Karmel. We extend our deepest condolences to them during this difficult time and will continue to accompany them."

"Tonight, we are reminded once again of the heavy toll of this war. We salute the fallen and their families, who bear the pain and loss. We will do everything possible to provide support and comfort in these trying times.

"The commanders of the 401st Brigade will continue to fight and are currently leading the operations in Gaza. Colonel Meir Biderman, who has served as Deputy Commander of the 162nd Division, will assume Ehsan's position."

Regarding the ISA document which warned that Hamas terrorists activated SIM cards just hours before the massacre, Hagari said, "We are not yet finished with the investigations of what happened on the night of October 7. Right now, we are focused on the fighting. When we finish, we will present all of the findings with complete transparency."