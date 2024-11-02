Hamas arrested two individuals on suspicion of being involved in betraying the location of Mohammad Deif when he was eliminated by Israel.

Asharq Al-Awsat reports that the two detainees are referred to as "couriers." The first "courier" arrested is a resident of Rafah who conveyed written messages between the leadership of Hamas's military wing.

According to suspicions raised by the terrorist organization, the person collaborated with Israel and provided them with the location of Mohammad Deif and Khan Yunis brigade commander Rafa’a Salameh, who was also eliminated.

Alongside him, another "courier" from Khan Yunis was arrested who was directly responsible for transmitting messages to Salama, and knew his location. The sources did not report the outcomes of those investigations and whether it was actually determined if any of them had a link to the elimination.