IDF, ISA and Yamam Forces eliminated a Hamas terrorist in Tulkarm who had planned to carry out terror attacks in an immediate timeframe, a joint announcement confirmed.

This morning, IDF, ISA, and Yamam forces conducted an ISA intelligence-based counterterrorism operation in Tulkarm to eliminate Islam Oda.

Oda was a terrorist in Hamas' Tulkarm terrorist network who planned to carry out terror attacks and who had armed additional terrorists to support the execution of terror attacks.

During the counterterrorism operation, the terrorist opened fire at the security forces, who encircled him and returned fire. Oda was eliminated during the exchange of fire.

The forces located weaponry, including compounds used to produce IEDs, in his vehicle.

Oda, together with Zahi Oufi, who was eliminated in an aerial strike in Tulkarm on October 3rd alongside other terrorists, was responsible for planning significant terror attacks that were intended to mark the first anniversary of the brutal October 7th attacks in southern Israel.

Following Oufi's elimination, Oda was tasked with commanding the terrorist network in Tulkarm and had recently started to plan additional terror attacks.

"The security forces will continue to operate to thwart terror attacks and eliminate terrorists and terrorist networks to maintain the security of the State of Israel," the statement concluded.