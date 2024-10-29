Sirens sounded early Tuesday morning in Nahariya and surrounding areas, warning of a hostile aircraft infiltration. Shortly afterwards, a UAV from Lebanon exploded over a pedestrian bridge, shattering the window of a train car and damaging a private vehicle.

No one was injured in the incident, and Israel Railways said that the train was not in operation at the time it was hit.

Police confirmed that no one was injured in the explosion.

Earlier, a UAV launched from Yemen exploded in an open area near Ashkelon in southern Israel, sparking a fire in the area. No one was injured, and firefighters successfully extinguished the flames.

In a separate incident, a UAV infiltrating Israeli territory set off sirens in Dafna, She'ar Yashuv, Hagoshrim, and Kfar Szold. Minutes later, reports said that the incident had concluded and the UAV had been intercepted.