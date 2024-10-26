Israel on Friday night attacked approximately 20 targets in Iran, in an operation which lasted several hours.

The IDF reported that Israel attacked "military targets" in Iran, in response to Iran's attacks against the State of Israel in recent months.

"The retaliatory strike has been completed, and its objectives have been achieved," IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said. "Israel now has broader aerial freedom of operation in Iran."

Among the targets were missile manufacturing facilities used by Iran in its attacks on the State of Israel over the past year, as well as Iran’s surface-to-air missile arrays and Iranian aerial capabilities that were intended to restrict Israel's aerial freedom of operation in Iran.

The operation included three waves of attacks. The first two waves were directed at Iran's aerial defense systems, and its manufacturing and storage facilities for ballistic missiles. The third wave was carried out by the planes which were on their way to Iran.

Iran' aerial defense system reported that Israel struck a number of military targets in three districts: Tehran, Khuzistan, and Ilam, and that limited damage was caused to a number of sites.

Involved in the strikes were dozens of fighter planes, as well as refueling and intelligence planes, all of which flew around 1,500 kilometers. In recent weeks, the IAF has carried out many long-distance exercises, including flying in a number of formations, and refueling midair.

The attack was approved by the Diplomatic-Security Cabinet in a phone vote.

An official US source told Reuters that the US was informed in advance of the operations in Iran. The source also said that the US was not involved in carrying it out.