Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested postponing his son Avner's wedding, which was planned to take place at the end of November in the center of the country, as reported on Wednesday morning by Kan Reshet Bet.

Netanyahu wants to postpone the wedding due to the security situation and the threat of UAVs.

According to the report, Netanyahu said in closed conversations that he believes that the wedding should be postponed due to the situation and causing an unnecessary risk to the guests. Netanyahu said that there is no reason to not postpone the wedding.

The Prime Minister's Office did not respond to the report, since the PM’s spokesman blocked the Kan News reporter from sending him a request for a response.

Several few weeks ago, left-wing activists announced that they would organize a demonstration at the wedding event garden during Avner's wedding.

Media personality, Rani Rahav responded to the call to protest: "Please, this is not fair. Avner is an amazing person, Avner served in the IDF in a combat role. Avner returned from London, where he is studying for the combat reserves. Please, a wedding is a wedding."

He added: "It is not his fault that his father is the Prime Minister. Avner does not talk to the public and you have no right to touch this wedding. Let the couple marry and be in love!!! Thank you."