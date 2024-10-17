Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement on Thursday following the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

"Citizens of Israel, a year ago, we celebrated Sukkot. At the same exact time, Yahya Sinwar dealt with planning the October 7th massacre. I stand before you today to notify you that Yahya Sinwar was eliminated. The one who committed the worst massacre in our nation's history since the Holocaust, the mass murderer who murdered thousands of Israelis and abducted hundreds of our citizens, was killed today by our heroic soldiers," Netanyahu opened.

"Today, as we promised we would do, we settled the score with him. Today evil was dealt a blow, but the mission before us has not been completed. To the dear families of the hostages, I say: This is an important moment in the war. We will continue with full force to bring your loved ones, who are our loved ones, home. This is our top obligation. This is my top obligation. To the residents of Gaza, I say: Sinwar ruined your lives. He told you that he was a lion, but in fact, he hid in a dark tunnel - and he was eliminated as he fled in fear from our soldiers. His elimination is an important milestone in the fall of Hamas' evil rule. I want to say again as clearly as possible: Hamas won't rule Gaza anymore. This is the beginning of the day after Hamas, this is an opportunity for you, residents of Gaza, to finally break free of its tyranny.

"To the terrorists of Hamas, I say: your leaders are fleeing and are being eliminated. I call on all those who hold our hostages: those who put down their weapons and return the hostages - we will allow them to leave and live. And in the same sense, I say: whoever hurts the hostages will get what they deserve. The return of our hostages is an opportunity to reach all of our goals and it brings the end of the war closer. To the nations of the region, I say: in Gaza, Beirut, and across the entire region - darkness is retreating and light is rising. Deif, Haniyeh, Sinwar, Nasrallah, Mohsen, Aqil, and many of their partners are no longer. I call on you, the nations of the region: we face a great opportunity to stop the axis of evil and to create a different future. A future of peace, a future of prosperity for the entire region. Together we can push away the curse and promote the blessing."

Netanyahu added: "Now it is clear to all, in Israel and the world, why we insisted not to end the war. Why did we insist, against all the pressure, to go into Rafah, Hamas' fortified stronghold where Siwar and many mass murderers hid? I wish to express my great appreciation to the soldiers of the IDF and ISA and their commander for their determined and brave work. There's no one better than them."

"Today we again made clear what happens to those who harm us. Today we again showed the world the victory of the good over the bad. But the war, my friends, is not over yet. It is difficult and it takes a heavy toll. I wish to express my condolences to the families who lost loved ones. I wish to embrace the families of our fallen heroes. Their supreme sacrifice, including in recent days, brings us closer to victory. As King David said: 'I pursued my enemies and wiped them out, I did not turn back till I destroyed them.' Citizens of Israel, we are in the war of revival. Difficult challenges lay before us. We must be patient, united, brave, and stand strong. Together we will fight, and with G-d's help, together we will win," he concluded.