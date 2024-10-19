Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded Saturday evening to the attempt on his and his wife's lives, after a UAV hit his home in Caesarea.

The Netanyahus were not home at the time of the strike.

"Iran's proxies, who today tried to assassinate my wife and me, have made a serious mistake," he said. "This will not deter me or the State of Israel from continuing the war of renewal against our enemies, in order to ensure our security for generations to come."

"I say to the Iranians and their partners in the axis of evil: Anyone who harms the citizens of Israel will pay a very heavy price. We will continue to eliminate your terrorists, we will bring our hostages home from Gaza, we will return our residents to the north. We will achieve all of the goals which we set for the war, and we will change the security situation in our region - for generations to come.

"Together we wil fight, and with G-d's help - together, we will win."