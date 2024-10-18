Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of a founding member of Hamas, says to Chris Cuomo om 'News Nation' that the U.S. should now pressure Egypt to send troops into Gaza.

"Sinwar is dead but the war is not over", Yousef lafter wrote on social media, "Those who call for the end of war are disconnected from reality".

"The United States must give Israel all the necessary support to take over Rafah immediately", he added, "And the U.S. government must remove Ayatollah from power".

"Years of negotiating and bribing terrorist regimes brought us to this deep ditch, and the time has come to correct our policy",Yousef concluded, "Freeing the hostages and Removing Ayatollah should be the United States' top priorities. Ignoring this responsibility for political gain will bring global chaos and if the U.S. government doesn't correct its "tolerant" policy towards the Islamic Republic, the war will continue to spread like wildfire".