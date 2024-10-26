Over the past week, IAF aircraft struck approximately 130 ready-to-fire launchers, some of which had previously been used by Hezbollah terrorists to fire toward the State of Israel.

On Friday, the IAF rapidly struck the launcher that had fired a rocket toward Majd al-Krum that injured multiple civilians.

This week, IDF troops located four armed mobile launchers with approximately 160 ready-to-fire rockets that were confiscated by the troops.

IDF troops operating in southern Lebanon also located and dismantled numerous launchers that were aimed and ready-to-fire at the State of Israel and IDF troops.

"The IDF will continue to operate to eliminate the threat posed by the Hezbollah terrorist organization against the State of Israel and its civilians," the IDF stressed.