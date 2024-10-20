Israel will strike the al-Qard al-Hassan association in its imminent strikes in Lebanon, Reuters reported.

The report quoted a senior Israeli intelligence official, who said that the IDF would be attacking "different branches" of the Hezbollah financiers.

The US sanctioned al-Qard al-Hassan in 2007, stating that it was being used by the Hezbollah terror group "as a cover to manage the terrorist group’s financial activities and gain access to the international financial system," Reuters added.

The Washington Post noted that al-Qard al-Hassan, sanctioned by Saudi Arabia as well as the US, is a registered nonprofit and also provides financial services to Lebanese civilians.

Earlier on Saturday evening, IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari warned that Israel would imminently strike in Beirut and other locations in Lebanon, and that civilians should evacuate locations being used to finance Hezbollah's terror activities.

"I emphasize here: Anyone located near sites used to fund Hezbollah’s terror activities must move away from these locations immediately," he stressed. "We will strike several targets in the coming hours and additional targets throughout the night."

Hagari added, "In the coming days, we will reveal how Iran funds Hezbollah's terror activities by using civilian institutions, associations, and NGOs that act as fronts for terrorism. We will carry out these strikes tonight and provide updates on the results in the next days."

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, IDF Arabic spokesman Avichay Adraee noted that al-Qard al-Hassan "participates in funding Hezbollah's activities against Israel," and that this has prompted the IDF to attack its infrastructure.

"We urge individuals inside buildings used by Hezbollah to move at least 500 meters away in the coming hours," he added.