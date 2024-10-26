For the past month, the Paratroopers Brigade Combat Team has been engaged in complex targeted operations in mountainous, and subterranean areas in southern Lebanon.

During a joint operation with the Yahalom Unit, which included extensive underground searches in the area, the troops discovered and destroyed - using 400 tons of explosives - a strategic underground military facility built by Hezbollah over the past 15 years.

The facility was over 1.5 kilometers long and stored equipment that enabled hundreds of militants to stay inside for extended periods of time. This included food supplies, beds, storage cabinets, electrical power, and an arsenal of weapons—including anti-tank missiles, rockets, RPGs, landmines, and numerous explosive devices.

The operation was conducted in cooperation with the 77th Battalion, the 8219th Engineer Battalion, the Yahalom Unit, and the ISA.

During searches and the examination of the underground command center, Yahalom Unit soldiers engaged in close-quarters encounters with entrenched militants. All enemy forces were eliminated.