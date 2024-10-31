The 205th Reserve Brigade has been engaged in limited, localized, targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence in southern Lebanon under the command of the 146th Division.

Troops are locating and destroying numerous underground terrorist infrastructure, observation posts, and weapons hidden in houses within a village.

Thus far, they have eliminated dozens of terrorists in close-quarters encounters and through airstrikes, and located numerous weapons, including a ready-to-launch launcher loaded with rockets.

Troops also found a vehicle concealed in a civilian area with AK-47 rifles, ammunition, military equipment, military vests, and more. The weapons were confiscated.

Earlier on Thursday, the IDF announced the elimination of Muhammad Khalil Alian, who commanded Hezbollah's antitank missile array in the Hajir region, in Hezbollah's Nasser Unit, in the Qalaouiyeh area.