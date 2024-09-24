Sirens were sounded early Tuesday morning in Afula and other towns in the Jezreel Valley.

The sirens were heard in Givat Ela, Ahuzat Barak, Tzippori, Nazareth, Nof HaGalil and other localities.

Magan David Adom reported that its teams of paramedics are searching areas where reports of explosions had been received.

The teams treated a number of people who were injured on the way to shelter, as well as several people suffering from anxiety.

The Israel Police received reports of parts of interceptors exploding in several locations in the Nazareth area. It added that, at this stage there were no reports of injuries, but damage was caused to property.

"Police officers and sappers are now working to isolate the sites of the explosions. We ask the public to stay away from these sites and obey the instructions of the police officers in the field," said the Israel Police.

"The Israel Police asks all residents to avoid congregating in the areas of the explosions in order to avoid risking lives and unnecessary injury to the body and so that the work of the sappers and police officers at the scene is not interrupted."

Magen David Adom reported that damage was caused to a MDA ambulance in the Jezreel Valley. The ambulance's windshield was shattered and it was damaged by shrapnel that penetrated it.

On Monday evening, sirens were also heard in the city of Haifa. The IDF said that approximately five projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. The IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted a number of projectiles.

Meanwhile, dozens of IDF fighter jets took off on Monday evening for another wave of strikes deep in Lebanese territory against Hezbollah terrorist targets.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that over the past few hours, with the direction of IDF intelligence, the IAF struck hundreds of Hezbollah targets, including launchers, command posts and terrorist infrastructure in numerous areas in southern Lebanon.

Over the past day, in multiple series of strikes, the IAF struck approximately 1,600 Hezbollah terrorist targets in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley.

Officials in Lebanon said 492 people were killed in IDF strikes throughout the country in the last day and that 1,645 were injured.

IDF Chief of Staff Major General Herzi Halevi announced that the name of the operation in the northern arena is: "Northern Arrows".