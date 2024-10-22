Over the past day, the IAF struck approximately 230 Hezbollah and Hamas terrorist targets in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

Among the targets were three command centers belonging to the Hezbollah Aerial Unit (Unit 127), which, among other things, is responsible for launching UAVs toward the State of Israel.

Over the past few days, the 91st Division has continued targeted offensive operations in southern Lebanon against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, while continuing to defend the communities of the Galilee in northern Israel.

Over the past day, the 36th and 146th Divisions operating in southern Lebanon eliminated dozens of terrorists in aerial and ground activity, struck dozens of terror targets, and dismantled large amounts of weaponry.

In one incident, IDF troops identified a Hezbollah operations room that posed a threat to the troops. The IAF struck the situation room in an intelligence-based strike, thwarting the threat, and eliminating the approximately 15 Hezbollah terrorists operating within.

In the Gaza Strip, IDF troops are continuing combat in the Jabaliya area, while enabling the secure evacuation of civilians from the combat zone, along designated routes. As a result, thousands of civilians have been evacuated. Dozens of terrorists were arrested from among the civilians.

In a single strike, IDF troops eliminated ten terrorists that posed a threat and operated adjacent to them.

Over the past day, the IAF struck a launcher and rockets in the Rafah area that were ready to be fired toward Israel. IDF troops dismantled terrorist infrastructure and located large quantities of weaponry.

Furthermore, IDF troops completed an operation in the Beit Lahia area in the northern Gaza Strip to dismantle several terror tunnel shafts, and a launcher consisting of five launcher barrels.