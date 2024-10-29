The soldiers of the 2nd Brigade continue limited, localized, targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence in southern Lebanon, under the command of the 146th Division, alongside soldiers from the Yahalom Unit and additional troops.

During the activity a Hezbollah underground command center, including underground terrorist infrastructure reaching a depth of approximately 8 meters below ground, was located and destroyed.

Additionally, underground terrorist infrastructure was located and destroyed, containing a site with half a ton of explosives.

The infrastructure was excavated by Hezbollah several years ago at the heart of the civilian population of a village in southern Lebanon. The infrastructure and explosives were neutralized and destroyed.