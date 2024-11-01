The IAF on Friday conducted a strike based on IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) intelligence in the area of Khan Yunis and eliminated terrorist Izz al-Din Kassab.

Kassab was a member of Hamas' political bureau, and was responsible for national relations within the organization, overseeing the coordination and connection between Hamas and other terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

Kassab was a significant source of power and, by virtue of his role, was responsible for the organization’s strategic and military relations with other factions in the Gaza Strip. He held the authority to direct the execution of terror attacks against the State of Israel.

He was one of the last high-ranking members of Hamas' political bureau alive in the Gaza Strip. Alongside him, his assistant, the militant Ayman Ayesh, was also eliminated.

