The IDF on Tuesday afternoon announced that four soldiers serving in the Multidimensional Unit (888) fell in combat in northern Gaza.

Captain Yehonatan (Joni) Keren, aged 22, from Moledet, an officer in the unit, fell in battle in Gaza, along with soldiers Staff Sergeant Nisim Meytal, aged 20, from Hadera; Staff Sergeant Aviv Gilboa, aged 21, from Neveh Tzuf; and Staff Sergeant Naor Haimov, aged 22, from Rosh Haayin, the IDF said.

During the incident in which Captain Yehonatan (Joni) Keren, Staff Sergeant Aviv Gilboa, Staff Sergeant Nisim Meytal, and Staff Sergeant Naor Haimov fell, an officer in the Multidimensional Unit (888) was severely injured.

The officer was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and his family has been notified.

Gilboa's death was announced earlier Tuesday by the Binyamin Regional Council.

Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz said: "We are continuing to pay a price to heavy to bear, the price of the nation of Israel's renewal. Aviv is son to a deeply-rooted and ethical family - the Gilboa family, which was evicted from the town of Amona and made their new home in Neve Tzuf."

"We all bow our heads and salute Aviv, who fell heroically in battle, and embrace his beloved parents and siblings, and we send support to the entire Neve Tzuf community. Aviv's fall obligates us to renewal and victory."